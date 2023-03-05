Magic Eraser now available on all Pixel phones

San Francisco, March 5 Google has announced that Magic Eraser is now available on all Pixel phones and for any Google One (cloud storage service) subscriber, including those on iOS.

Magic Eraser first appeared on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in 2021, followed by the 6a and then the Pixel 7 series, according to 9to5Google.

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them.

Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

In addition, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in photos to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo putting the focus on what matters.

Magic Eraser can be found in the editor's "Suggestions" or "Tools" tabs. Users can undo removals at any time.

Moreover, the report mentioned that with Photos 6.25 and a Google One subscription, Magic Eraser seems available on Samsung devices, iPhones (version 6.26), and iPads.

