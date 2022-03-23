Maha govt likely to amend four laws to prevent fraud through online games

Maharashtra government is likely to make major changes in the laws soon to curb online game fraud. Online games generate billions of rupees. However, the possibilities of player being cheated is more likely. The state or central government does not allow any online game to be played in the country. All these games are played illegally. The existing laws are old and weak, so the fraudsters are not punished severely.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey had pointed out to the Home Department that the suspect arrested in the morning would be released on bail soon. He was then ordered to submit a report on the changes in the law. Accordingly, he has proposed changes in four laws to regulate online games and has recommended the appointment of a new post of 'Lottery Commissioner'. This will regularize online gaming companies, avoid player fraud and increase government revenue.

What is there in the report submitted to government by Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey?

In the report it has been suggested that changes be made in four laws to prevent fraud through online games. Lottery Act 1958, Gambling Act 1887, MPDA 1981, MCOCA Act 1999 will be amended to make the law stronger.

Recommendation for appointment of new post of 'Lottery Commissioner'

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has recommended the creation of the post of 'Lottery Commissioner'. They will have the power to allow all online games, to monitor, and to take action if fraud occurs. Anyone who does not have a license can be placed under the MPDA Act for one year or be prosecuted under the MCOCA Act. It carries a minimum sentence of three years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Children who play games online found under the age of 18 carries a minimum sentence of 7 years.

The changes in the four laws will curb fraud. If online games are regularized, the black market will stop. The state government can get revenue of Rs 10,000 crore. An online game company will have to pay 25 per cent of its income to the government. This will increase the revenue of the government.

