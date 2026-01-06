Mahindra Launches XUV 7XO: Check Price, Features and Other Details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the new XUV 7XO, the company’s latest trendsetter. Starting for Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO raises the benchmarks set by the game-changer XUV 700, which has had over 300000 customers since its launch in 2021.

The XUV 7XO delivers an experience that rewrites the rules of high-end SUVs by elevating sophistication and technology like never before. Mahindra has consistently worked towards democratising technology, and the XUV 7XO further exemplifies this commitment by offering advanced features starting from the base variant. The AX variant, featuring Coast-to-Coast 31.24 cm Triple HD screens, Intelligent ADRENOX, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT, Cruise Control, Push Button Start/Stop, and 75 safety features—all as standard—makes cutting-edge technology and premium features more accessible than ever.

The XUV 7XO turns every beat into a moment you can see with the GrooveMe



✔ Music-synchronised interior & exterior lighting

✔ Dynamic light choreography

✔ 16-Speaker Harman Kardon Audio System

…and more.

These are Introductory Prices for the first 40,000 customer deliveries (terms and conditions apply)

Automatic transmission available at an additional Rs 1.45 Lakh

All Wheel Drive Variant available at an additional cost of Rs 2.45 Lakh

Delivery Timelines:

AX7, AX7T, AX7L (Starting with pre-booked customers) – January 14, 2026

AX, AX3, AX5 – Staring April 2026

Design: Full-width grille with jewel-like talon accents, Bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs, diamond-inspired Clear Lens LED taillamps, R19 diamond cut alloy wheels and super-premium high-gloss piano-black finish exude a ‘tough-premium’ character.

Tech: Coast-to-Coast 31.24cm Triple HD screens, 16 speaker Harman Kardon Audio system with India’s first Dolby Vision & Atmos, 540-degree camera with digital video recording, ADAS Level 2 with Dynamic Visualisation, Frameless Electrochromic IRVM and Memory ORVM with Auto Tilt for reverse, Approach Unlock & Walk Away Lock.

6-Way Powered Co-driver seat with 4-way Boss Mode, Front Seat and Rear Ventilated Seats, BYOD, High Density Seat Foam with First-in-segment Plush Pads.

Authentic SUV Legacy: Best-in-Segment 2L mStallion TGDi gasoline engine and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel engine options, first-in-segment All-Wheel Drive (AWD) in Diesel.

Key Features:

Sophistication and Comfort

6-way Powered Driver seat with Memory & Welcome Retract

6-way Powered Co-driver seat with 4-way electric Boss Mode

First-in-segment Front & Rear Ventilated Seats

Comfort seats with High Density Foam with First-in-segment Plush Pads

Best-in-segment Multi-zone Ambient Light

Soft Touch Leatherette IP & Seats

Front & Rear Wireless charger with Active Cooling

First-in-segment Intelli Command Centre

Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature Control with Quiet mode

Acoustic solar windscreen

Retractable Rear Sunshades

Sci-Fi technology

First-in-segment Coast to Coast 31.24cm HD Triple Screens

Best-in-segment ADRENOX+ powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155P chipset

First-in-segment 16 Speaker Harman Kardon Audio with 3D Surround Sound & VenueScapes Live

First-in-segment Dolby Vision & Atmos

First-in-segment Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) with Theatre mode

First-in-segment Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT integration

49 pre-installed apps powered by Fun&Work

Approach unlock & Walk-away lock

Outside Rear-View Mirror Tilt on Reverse

93 Adrenox Connected Car App features

First-in-segment GrooveMe

Carbon filter with VR LED & AQI display

Safety

Over 120 safety features & 75 Safety Features as Standard (6-Airbags, ESP with EBD, Hill Descent Control etc.)

Level-2 ADAS with Sense+ (17 ADAS functions)

First-in-segment ADAS Visualization

540⁰ Surround View Camera

Engineered for 5-star Bharat NCAP rating

7 Airbags with Curtain Airbags extending till 3rd Row

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Frameless Electrochromic IRVM and Memory

Performance

Global Debut of DAVINCI suspension system

Best-in-segment Engines 2.0L mStallion TGDi, 2.2 L mHawk Turbo Diesel engines

0-60 km/h in under 5 seconds (Petrol MT)

6-Speed Manual or 6-Speed Torque Convertor Automatic Transmission

First-in-segment All-Wheel Drive Capability

Best-in-segment Drive modes – Zip, Zap, Zoom, with Custom mode for Tailored Driving Experience

Front McPherson Strut & Multi-link Rear Independent suspension with Frequency Selective Damping & Stabilizer Bar

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “XUV 7XO is our next step in delivering a truly premium, technology-forward SUV—smoother in ride, sharper in response, and smarter in experience. We are introducing DAVINCI suspension system —our new valve-based damping technology—for the first time worldwide, delivering a distinctly more plush and settled ride. ADRENOX+, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P, marks the first introduction of this chipset in an ICE vehicle in India, enabling exceptional computing speed and responsiveness. Inside, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon system, engineered for exceptional spectral balance, is paired with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision—introduced for the first time in India. Backed by mStallion/mHawk powertrains and upgraded ADAS, the XUV 7XO offers a drive that feels confident, refined and engaging.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We wanted the XUV 7XO to feel instantly recognisable, iconic yet unmistakably new. Its exterior design exudes the trademark Mahindra authentic-SUV character of athletic presence and sophisticated refinement, with an imposing all-new grille featuring a piano black finish and jewel like talon accents, as well as Bi-LED projector headlamps with DRLs. The cabin feels immersive and serene, pairing plush, premium finishes with a futuristic coast-to-coast display and an audio-visual experience that cocoons occupants in luxury. To put it simply, the XUV 7XO has been designed to reshape aspirations and set new standards for sophistication, safety, performance and capability. It takes the SUV experience and raises it to the power of X.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The XUV700 created a new benchmark for India’s SUV market and its momentum has not slowed since. With the XUV 7XO, we are taking that benchmark to new heights. The segment is evolving fast, expectations are rising and India’s appetite for advanced, high-performance SUVs has never been stronger. The XUV 7XO reflects our commitment to stay ahead of the curve by delivering a product that sets new standards in design, technology and capability. In short, the XUV 7XO is built to be a trendsetter for the future of SUVs and will further solidify our position as a leader in the SUV segment.”