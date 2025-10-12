MapmyIndia thanks Ashwini Vaishnaw for praising swadeshi navigation app ‘Mappls’

New Delhi, Oct 12 Digital mapping company MapmyIndia on Sunday expressed gratitude to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after he used the homegrown navigation app ‘Mappls’ and praised its advanced features during a recent drive.

In a post on social media platform X, the company said, “We’re truly honoured that you used the @mappls App, which comes pre-installed in vehicles powered by MapmyIndia Maps, and appreciated features like Junction View — built to make driving in India safer, smoother, and smarter.”

MapmyIndia also said it would be a privilege to collaborate with the Ministry of Railways to integrate its mapping and navigation technology into railway applications, supporting India’s vision of a seamless and intelligent digital infrastructure.

The company noted that the Mappls app, with over 35 million downloads, reflects the trust and pride that Indians place in indigenous innovation.

Earlier, Vaishnaw had tested the ‘Mappls’ app in his car and encouraged people to try the Swadeshi alternative to foreign navigation tools.

Sharing his experience on X, the minister highlighted the app’s standout feature -- a three-dimensional Junction View that displays overbridges, underpasses, and flyovers in 3D for a clearer and safer driving experience.

He also mentioned another useful functionality that helps users locate specific shops or destinations inside multi-storey buildings.

“As soon as we reach any place, even if there are multiple floors, the app guides us to the exact shop or location,” the minister said, praising the app as an example of India’s growing strength in developing world-class digital and navigation technologies.

Mappls, developed entirely in India, offers a range of features designed specifically for Indian roads.

These include real-time alerts for speed limits, accident blackspots, sharp turns, and traffic signals, along with detailed 3D Junction Views.

MapmyIndia said it has been mapping every corner of India for more than three decades -- from highways to rural roads -- and continues to build India’s own world-class digital maps trusted by millions.

“When leaders, innovators, and citizens choose Swadeshi, India moves closer to technological independence,” the company added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor