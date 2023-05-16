Mark Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' feature on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Washington [US], May 16 : Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced a new WhatsApp feature called 'Chat Lock' to make users' most intimate conversations even more private.

This feature lets you protect your most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder. When someone messages you and you have that chat locked, the sender's name and the content of the message will also be hidden.

Zuckerberg's announcement read, "We're excited to bring to you a new feature we're calling Chat Lock, which lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security."

"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications too," he added.

In order to describe the need for the feature, Mark said, "We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives. You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric."

"Over the next few months, we're going to be adding more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices, creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone's," Meta CEO concluded.

The official Twitter handle of Whatsapp followed the statement by officially announcing the feature later in the day.

privacy feature just dropped With Chat Lock, now you can keep your most private and personal conversations under lock and key with a password. pic.twitter.com/NsM5NOka9A — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 15, 2023

"Privacy feature just dropped. With Chat Lock, now you can keep your most private and personal conversations under lock and key with a password," WhatsApp said in a tweet.

