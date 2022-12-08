MediaTek announces new Dimensity 8200 chip for premium 5G smartphones

Taipei, Dec 8 Chip maker MediaTek on Thursday unveiled a new Dimensity 8200 chip for premium 5G smartphones.

Smartphones powered by the new chipset will offer flagship-level experiences such as connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging, the company said in a statement.

It also comes equipped with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali-G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications.

The chipset makes use of MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technology to improve gaming performance so users can experience smooth high framerate games without experiencing connection drops, FPS jitter or gameplay hiccups.

Smoother viewing experiences are made possible by MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology, which automatically adjusts the display refresh rate in accordance with the game frame rate.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones, and will deliver smoother gameplay with higher framerates, impressive graphics, and seamless connectivity," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager, MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

"Plus, the Dimensity 8200's power efficiency enhancements make it so consumers don't have to sacrifice battery life to enjoy super high performance," Chen added.

The new chip can record 14-bit HDR (high dynamic range) video with up to three cameras at once and supports 320MP pictures.

The chipset also supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, which gives faster wireless connectivity.

The Dimensity 8200 chip will launch in the global market this month, MediaTek said.

