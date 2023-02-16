MediaTek launches Dimensity 7200 chip to amplify gaming experience

Taipei, Feb 16 Chip maker MediaTek on Thursday launched the Dimensity 7200 chipset to amplify gaming and photography smartphone experiences.

The Dimensity 7200 delivers the same TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) 4nm second-generation process found in the Dimensity 9200, and is ideal for ultra-slim designs in a variety of form factors, said the company.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance," CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.

For gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology provides AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings, CPU and GPU smart resource optimization for longer battery life, and other enhancements for smooth gameplay.

Moreover, utilising MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, the Dimensity 7200 supports 200MP main cameras for epic photography, according to the company.

To further optimise power and performance, MediaTek's built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) maximises the efficiency of AI tasks and AI fusion processing.

The chipset also supports 4K HDR video capture and allows users to capture content from two cameras at Full HD resolution while keeping everything in focus using all-pixel autofocus technology.

Additional features include up to Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 144Hz for brilliant displays, Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for wireless earbud support, AI SDR-to-HDR video playback for enhanced multimedia experiences, and more.

