Memory products maker Kingston expands external SSD lineup

New Delhi, April 11 Leader in memory products and technology solutions Kingston Technology on Thursday announced the 'XS1000' external SSD (solid-state drive), a small and sleek file backup solution.

XS1000, which joined XS2000 as a new product offering in the company’s external SSD product portfolio, comes available in 1TB and 2TB capacities and is backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support, according to the company.

"We designed this drive to be sleek and compact, XS1000 is currently the smallest external SSD available in the market with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, measuring merely half the size of a standard SSD," the company said in a statement.

"This ensures unparalleled portability, making it the ultimate selection for those seeking a combination of convenience and top-notch performance," it added.

The drive comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable and maintains backwards compatibility to ensure seamless connectivity with legacy devices.

The XS1000 serves as a reliable companion for easy file backups, guaranteeing continuous access to your important documents, cherished memories and media files, the company mentioned.

The drive weighs under 29 grams to provide pocket-sized portability.

