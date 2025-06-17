Meta Gaming Accelerator launched to empower budding developers in India

New Delhi, June 17 To help unlock the next chapter of growth for gaming in India, Meta on Tuesday launched Meta Gaming Accelerator, an incubator to empower small and medium gaming developers across the country.

India’s gaming sector has been experiencing a meteoric rise driven by mobile-first usage, a thriving creator economy, and innovative technologies such as AI.

“India’s gaming community is a hotbed of creativity and innovation, but to unlock its full potential, we need to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity,” said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta (India).

“That’s why we’re launching the Meta Gaming Accelerator – to provide Indian gaming developers with access to cutting-edge ad tools, expert mentorship, and critical guidance that they need to scale their businesses and take on the world,” he added.

The Accelerator is being launched in partnership with four leading venture capital funds — Bitkraft Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Lumikai Fund, and Elevation Capital.

In its launch phase, the programme is designed to empower 20–30 emerging Indian developers and studios through a structured curriculum.

It will offer strategic guidance across monetisation, user acquisition, cross-border scaling, and AI-led game development, with a special focus on how developers can integrate Meta’s AI tools, including Llama, into their game creation and optimisation processes.

The programme will conclude in a high-stakes Demo Day, where participating developers will demonstrate how they’ve leveraged Meta’s ecosystem to solve real-world growth challenges.

The event will be attended by investors, Meta leadership, and industry stakeholders, with top-performing studios receiving platform-level amplification and potential funding for driving acquisitions leveraging Meta solution.

