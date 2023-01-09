Meta hires Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

New Delhi, Jan 9 Meta on Monday appointed Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group for its India operations.

Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in the country.

He will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands and agencies to drive Meta's revenue growth across key channels in India, the company said in a statement.

"India's largest businesses and agencies are playing a crucial role in the country's expanding digital economy and are building innovative business models that are inspiring marketers globally," said Srinivas.

Purohit will also partner with the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating adoption of digital tools by the largest advertisers and agencies.

He earlier worked with companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger.

He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands Limited.

At Amazon he played an instrumental role in leading and building Amazon Fashion.

His last stint was at Tata CLiq, where he joined as COO before moving on to become the CEO.

Purohit is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore.

"Purohit joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India's economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country," said Srinivas.

