Meta Layoffs: Social Media Giant Cuts Jobs in WhatsApp and Instagram Teams

According to the Verge report, Meta started laying off employees across several departments, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs. In 2022, the Facebook-owned company sacked around 11,000 employees, and 10,000 in 2023.

A Meta employee, Jane Manchun Wong, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that she has been sacked by the company. “I’m still trying to process this but I’m informed that my role at Meta has been impacted. Thank you to everyone, especially my Threads and Instagram teammates, for my wild journey at Meta. If anyone is interested in working together esp on software/security engineering, please reach out via my email, LinkedIn, etc noted on my personal website,” she said.

A spokesperson from Meta told to The Verge that teams at the company is being changed for long-term strategic goals. "Today, a few teams at Meta are making changes to ensure resources are aligned with their long-term strategic goals and location strategy,” Dave Arnold said.

He mentioned that the restructuring involved relocating some teams and transitioning certain employees to different roles. “In situations like this, when a role is eliminated, we work hard to find other opportunities for impacted employees,” he said. However, the exact number of layoffs remains unclear, as Meta has not disclosed the specific figures.

These layoffs come after earlier job cuts in the Reality Labs division this year. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been slashing employees, with 11,000 layoffs due to overestimated growth following the Coronavirus shutdown impact in 2023.

Tech companies across the globe have been dealing with multiple challenges to survive in an AI-competitive market, due to which employees are feeling the heat in the form of layoffs.