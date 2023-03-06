Meta sees strong trend in women entrepreneurs using its apps in India

New Delhi, March 6 Meta (formerly Facebook) on Monday said that it has continued to see a strong trend towards women entrepreneurs using its apps in India over the last three years.

About 73 per cent of Instagram business accounts that self-identify as a women-owned business were set up in the last three years in India, the company revealed.

In addition, 53 per cent of all business pages on Facebook with female admins were also set up in the last three years in the country.

"It's heartening to see more women kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys with the help of digital technologies, and we're humbled that we play a part in this journey," Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Business for Meta in India, said in a statement.

"What is great to see is that the momentum gained during the pandemic continues even post-pandemic. Our commitment remains to unlock growth for India's small businesses, and enabling women entrepreneurs is a big part of that commitment," she added

Moreover, the tech giant said that women are also playing a critical role in supporting each other by forming communities.

On Meta, 40 per cent of Facebook groups related to entrepreneurship have been created by women in the last three years.

Women have also made strides in the tech and creative space, the company mentioned.

In India, 23 per cent of Spark AR creators publishing effects for Facebook and Instagram are women, showing a promising sign of progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor