MG showcase hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle

Greater Noida, Jan 12 The British car manufacturer, MG Motor India on Thursday showcased MG Euniq 7, a new energy vehicle (NEV) with its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology.

The Prome P390 fuel cell system built into the multi-purpose vehicle is claimed to have a range of up to 650 km.

"As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world's leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - Prome P390 to India," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, during the event.

The company said that fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel have significant advantages such as being pollution-free, high efficiency, high load, fast refuelling, and long battery life and the Prome P390 system promises excellent performance on these parameters with Euniq 7.

The vehicle has zero carbon emissions as it only emits water, but also performs like an air purifier does, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving.

In terms of technical specifications, the Prome P390 delivers 92 kW of power with a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent.

It can operate at a maximum of 95 degree celsius and can cold start at -30 degree celsius. The fuel-cell dimensions are - 790*598*820 (mm) with a high durability of over 10,000 hours. In addition, the Prome P390 comes with an Integrated architecture without external humidification, the company said.

On Wednesday, MG Motor India had announced the next generation Hector SUV, available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations along with safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company said that the Next-Gen Hector has a host of exciting technologies and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features that offer hassle-free driving comfort with enhanced safety.

