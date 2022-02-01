Microsoft may bring 3D emoji to Windows 11

San Francisco, Feb 1 Tech giant Microsoft appears to still be working on true 3D emoji for Windows 11 after first teasing it last year.

In a response to a tweet from a Windows 11 user lamenting the lack of 3D emoji, Nando Costa, who is the visual artist and design leader at Microsoft Design, said: "Thank you and agreed! We're working on that."

Back in August 2021, the official Windows Twitter account shared images of 3D emoji and specifically mentioned that they were for Windows 11.

The Windows UK Twitter account also mentioned the new 3D emoji for Windows 11.

Earlier, the company indicated that 3D emoji will only show up in apps that support them, such as Microsoft Teams or Skype.

Though, Microsoft unveiled impressive 3D emoji as part of Windows 11, the company reverted to a 2D flat design without explanation because a flatter 2D design works better across multiple applications.

Microsoft recently revealed that there are now 1.4 billion monthly active Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices globally.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, revealed the latest numbers during the company's earnings call recently.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

