Microsoft to close Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

San Francisco, Aug 18 Microsoft will close the Xbox 360 Store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace in July next year.

"On July 29, 2024, Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace (marketplace.xbox.com)," Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox player services, said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Also, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on Xbox 360, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360 after July 29, 2024.

Between now and July next year, users can continue purchasing games and downloadable content (DLC) from the Xbox 360 Store and at the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

"This change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased," McCarthy explained.

"Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play, not only the Xbox 360 console but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices via backward compatibility."

McCarthy further mentioned that a lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005, technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and the company is focused on making Xbox Series X|S the "best place to play now and in the future".

Even after July 2024, users will still be able to play games and connect with friends through multiplayer on the games they purchased, as long as the publisher still supports the online servers.

On Tuesday, the Microsoft-owned gaming console brand had introduced a new enforcement strike system that educates players about enforcement severity, cumulative effect of multiple enforcements and the total impact on their standing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor