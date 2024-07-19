Microsoft Windows Global Outage: All You Need to Know About Blue Screen Death

Millions of Microsoft Windows users worldwide are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) today, causing laptops and PCs to automatically shut down or restart. The issue has impacted airlines, media, and stock markets in multiple countries. Since Friday morning, the error has disrupted the work of Windows users globally. This raises the question: What exactly is the Blue Screen of Death? Let's explore.

What is the Blue Screen of Death?

The Blue Screen of Death, also known as the black screen error, forces Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly. During this issue, users receive messages on their laptops or PCs, such as, "Windows has been turned off to protect your computer from damage." While the problem can be triggered by various hardware or software issues, the one that emerged on Friday seems to be an internal problem with Windows. However, there are several other potential causes for this error.

What causes the Blue Screen of Death?

The Blue Screen of Death can be triggered by both hardware failures and software issues. For instance, problems with RAM, hard drives, graphics cards, or power supply units can cause this error. On the software side, applications, games, or drivers can also be responsible. The Blue Screen of Death can ultimately lead to system crashes.

How can the problem be resolved?

In such a situation, there are several things to keep in mind. As of now, Microsoft has not issued any guidelines to fix this issue. However, many systems have improved after simply restarting. Therefore, it's advisable not to tamper with anything other than restarting your system. CrowdStrike is currently working on this issue and will issue an update soon.