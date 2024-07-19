Microsoft Windows Outage: Operations at International Airlines, Banks and Media Outlets Affected After Crowdstrike Update Causes Blue Screen Across the World

A major technical issue has been reported worldwide after a Crowdstrike software update caused blue screens on laptops and personal computers, affecting many businesses. According to reports, the outrage has halted major operations at international airlines, banks, and media outlets connected to Microsoft operating systems. Some airports have ordered ground stoppage.

According to the reports, American Airlines, United, and Delta Airlines have just implemented a global ground stop on all flights due to the current significant Microsoft outage that is occurring.

As per the Windows user's complaints on social media websites, they are experiencing the "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD) errors following a recent update for CrowdStrike.

BREAKING - Major global outage impacting operations at international airlines, banks and media outlets connected to Microsoft operating systems; ground stoppages ordered — reports pic.twitter.com/e5ZGVnSpQK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2024

"We're aware of a widespread issue causing BSOD errors on Windows machines across various sensor versions," a CrowdStrike representative wrote in a pinned forum message. Users are recommended to avoid attempting to fix the problem until a further Windows update is released.

We are seeing reports of nationwide Windows outages, with users reporting seeing the Blue Screen of Death error messages across banking institutions, supermarkets and media companies, including the ABC. Crowdstrike has posted in its support updates that it has identified the issue behind today’s massive global Windows outage.