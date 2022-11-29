Microsoft's new Surface devices now available in India

New Delhi, Nov 29 Microsoft on Tuesday announced two new Surface products Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 which are now available in India.

Surface Laptop 5 priced at Rs 1,07,999 and Surface Pro 9 priced at Rs 1,05,999 are available for purchase starting today across online and offline stores.

"We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11," Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India said in a statement.

"Today, we are bringing the best of Microsoft together on a single device, with the innovation of Windows 11 as we take the next step on our journey to enable all users to participate, be seen, heard, and express their creativity," she added.

Surface Pro 9 features the edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colours.

It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which offers incredible power and performance, also makes it ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, and intense workloads, with up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Pro 8, said the report.

Moreover, Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the latest Intel Evo platform, which makes it over 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor.

It is sleek and elegant, and also provides all-day battery life.

