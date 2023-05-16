Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS now available to all Windows 11 users

By IANS | Published: May 16, 2023

San Francisco, May 16 Microsoft has announced that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows ...

San Francisco, May 16 Microsoft has announced that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers, allowing iPhone users the ability to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view phone notifications right from their Windows PC.

"We are pleased to announce that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 was released last month in 39 languages and 85 markets globally, with the company noting that it would take a few weeks to reach all customers.

Earlier, the Phone Link feature only worked with Android phones.

However, the Phone Link has got some limitations as the tech giant said that the messaging feature will be limited and session based and will only come through when the phone is connected to a PC.

To start using the new feature, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to look for "Phone Link".

