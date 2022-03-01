Microsoft's Xbox app to now let users install games anywhere on PC

American tech giant Microsoft will now be allowing games from the Windows store to be installed to any folder that can be accessed freely.

According to The Verge, the software giant started testing this functionality last year, and it's now rolling out for all Windows 10 and Windows 11 users.

This will greatly improve the game install process from the Windows store, allowing PC gamers to install titles into any folder of their choice with unrestricted access to game files.

It should address the many headaches of installing games from PC Game Pass, and Windows users should be able to backup game files and restore them in the future.

Microsoft previously forced Windows users to install PC games from its app store into a dedicated WindowsApps folder at the root of a drive.

While additional storage drives were supported, users couldn't install games into a folder of your choice or freely move them around or modify files.

Now, users won't need to re-install their existing games to take advantage of this update, either. They can right-click on games in the Xbox app and select manage and then enable the new installation and game management features.

Any games installed in the future will include the ability to choose which folder it is installed in.

These changes will also open up the ability to mod more games from the Windows store and overall make the Xbox app a lot more Steam-like.

As per The Verge, this new Xbox app update is available immediately from the Windows store.

( With inputs from ANI )

