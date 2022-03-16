Mobile Internet: Youth of country spends eight hours a day online, says report

The number of mobile broadband users in the country has more than doubled in the last five years. Currently, there are 76.5 crore mobile broadband users in the country. This has been mentioned in of the report released by Nokia. According to the report, 4G data traffic has increased by 6.25 times.

Nokia Senior Vice President and Head of India Sanjay Malik published the MBIT report. He said that 4G internet accounts for 99 per cent of the data usage in the country. Even with the advent of 5G internet, this is likely to increase in the next few years. According to the report, from 2017 to 2021, the use of mobile data in CAGR has increased by 53 percent. This is constantly increasing.

Sanjay Malik said that in the meantime, the average data usage per user has tripled to 17 GB per month. The number of mobile broadband users has increased by 2.2 times in the last five years. The report also states that the younger generation in the country spends an average of eight hours a day online.

Meanwhile, the last few years have seen major upheavals in the country's telecom sector. Competition intensified after Reliance Jio made its telecom debut. Jio's free internet, calling plan made many people prefer Jio. While, Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel launched different plans that had reduced internet rates.