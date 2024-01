Mobile network consumer database of 750 mn Indians up for sale: Researchers

New Delhi, Jan 25 A mobile network database containing sensitive details belonging to a staggering 750 million Indians have been put up for sale on Dark Web by threat actors, cyber-security researchers said on Thursday.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm CloudSEK found that CYBO CREW affiliates CyboDevil and UNIT8200 have recently advertised a massive "Indian Mobile Network Consumer Database" for sale.

It includes critical information like names, mobile numbers, addresses and Aadhaar details.

The sheer size of this dataset, totalling 1.8 terabytes, presents an alarming threat to security.

According to the threat actor, this extensive dataset allegedly encompasses a staggering 85 per cent of the Indian population, making it one of the largest breaches of its kind.

"The data, available for sale, is compressed to 600GB and uncompressed to 1.8TB, posing significant risks to both individuals and organisations. The threat actor has demanded $3,000 for the entire dataset," the researchers said.

CloudSEK researchers found that the leak affects all major telecom providers.

"Telecom service providers and the government must validate the data and identify the loophole. This breach underscores the critical need for organisations and individuals to prioritise cybersecurity measures and remain vigilant," said Sparsh Kulshrestha, threat intelligence and security research, CloudSEK.

The leak of personally identifiable information (PII) poses a huge risk to both individuals and organisations, potentially leading to financial losses, identity theft, reputational damage, and increased susceptibility to cyberattacks.

Members of the CYBOCREW group have previously claimed real-time access to Indian phone number KYC details, including government lookup capabilities, in July 2023.

The CYBOCREW group has also been observed selling API access to the Indian vehicle database, boasting access to 815 million Aadhaar and passport records, alongside the ‘Indian Mobile Network Consumer Database’.

