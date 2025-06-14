Monthly grievance disposal crosses 1 lakh for 35th month in a row: Govt

New Delhi, June 14 A total of 1,24,101 grievances were redressed by central ministries and departments in the month of May, and the disposal crossed 1 lakh cases in the Central Secretariat for the 35th month in a row, according to the government.

The average grievance disposal time in the central ministries/departments from May 1 to 31 was 16 days, according to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for May provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

The report provides the data for new users registered through the CPGRAMS portal in May.

A total of 60,499 new users registered in the month of May, with maximum registrations from Uttar Pradesh (10,043 registrations).

The feedback call centre collected 65,601 feedbacks in the month of May 2025, where 38,968 feedbacks were collected for central ministries/departments, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

The report also provided the ministry/department-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in May.

CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre (CSC) portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

About 5,653 grievances were registered through CSCs in the month of May 2025. It also highlights the major issues/categories for which the maximum grievances were registered through CSCs, the ministry informed.

The report also presented an overview of the Review Meeting Module, which has been operationalised across Central Ministries and Departments.

This module facilitates Secretary-level reviews of public grievances, thereby enhancing the efficiency of redressal mechanisms and improving citizen satisfaction. For May, a total of 28 review meetings have been conducted across Central Ministries and Departments.

Department of Telecommunications, Department of Posts and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs were among the top performers in the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index within the Group A (more than equal to 500 grievances) for May.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor