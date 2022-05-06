Motorola Moto Edge 30 to launch in India on May 12th

Motorola Moto Edge 30 smartphone’s India launch date has been leaked. The smartphone was introduced last month in Europe. The price of Motorola Edge 30 in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the same smartphone is available at a price of EUR 449.99 (approximately Rs 36,300) in Europe. The Motorola Moto Edge 30 features a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, a 144Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,020mAh battery.

The Motorola Moto Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. In terms of software, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 runs Android 12-based MyUX skin out of the box. Coming to the cameras of the device, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 32MP selfie shooter. Speaking of the battery, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 sports a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging.