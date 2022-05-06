Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV launched at Rs 13,999 in India

Motorola Revou 2 Smart TV has been launched as a budget targetted Smart TV at Rs, 13,999 in India. The new Smart TV range comes in three variants- HD, FHD and UHD models. The new Smart TVs are equipped with the Dolby Atmos sound for clarity and are powered by a MediaTek Quad-core processor. Revou 2 is equipped with HDR 10 support along with Dolby Vision. The new UHD TV range from Motorola brings visuals to life experience with sharp and vibrant images. The TV further comes with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which ensures a lag-free viewing experience with fast action content. The Smart TV supports 24W speakers and the box speaker setup which provides a truly immersive surround sound.

The Smart TV comes with a Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) feature which helps in reducing blur and keeping the movement smooth ensuring the fast-moving visuals, such as that of sporting matches, remain seamless. The TV is equipped with the latest MediaTek Quadcore processor and is powered by the Android 11 OS. The TV comes with 2GB RAM and delivers a complete home entertainment experience with unified access to a plethora of content across applications and a host of features. The UHD range comes with a low blue light feature to help reduce strain on the eyes. This feature could be adjusted as per the lighting of the room. Also, the TV supports an Advanced Eye Safe mode as well, designed for a comfortable long viewing experience. Tnew range is available in HD and FHD variants in three size options- 32-inches, 40-inches and 43-inches. On the other hand, the UHD range will be available in three different variants- 43-inches, 50-inches and 55-inches respectively.

