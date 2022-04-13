Motorola's Moto G2 goes live in India, available for purchase at Flipkart

The much awaited Motorola's Moto G2 is now live in India and us available for purchase. Motorola's newest affordable smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a MediaTek Helio chipset. The phone features a 6.53-inch display, offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model, via the official Motorola India online store.

Buyers can also purchase the smartphone via Flipkart. The Moto G22 is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Motorola Moto G22 runs Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. In terms of optics, the Moto G22 sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Customers can avail the bank offers and get the device at an effective price of just ₹9,999 on Flipkart till today and tomorrow, on limited stocks only.