Motorola's Moto G2 goes live in India, available for purchase at Flipkart
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 13, 2022 04:02 PM2022-04-13T16:02:10+5:302022-04-13T16:03:23+5:30
The much awaited Motorola's Moto G2 is now live in India and us available for purchase. Motorola's newest affordable smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a MediaTek Helio chipset. The phone features a 6.53-inch display, offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model, via the official Motorola India online store.
Buyers can also purchase the smartphone via Flipkart. The Moto G22 is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Motorola Moto G22 runs Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. In terms of optics, the Moto G22 sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Customers can avail the bank offers and get the device at an effective price of just ₹9,999 on Flipkart till today and tomorrow, on limited stocks only.