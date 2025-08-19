MP to launch Rs 371 crore electronics manufacturing cluster for R&D

Bhopal, Aug 19 In a boost to India’s electronics and semiconductor ambitions, Madhya Pradesh is set to establish a state-of-the-art Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) with an investment of Rs 371 crore, aimed at advancing research and development in the sector.

The Government of India has granted in-principle approval for the project, which will be jointly funded by the Centre and the state government.

Madhya Pradesh will contribute Rs 225 crore, while Rs 146 crore will come from the central allocation, Kailash Vijayvargiya, the urban development minister, said here on Tuesday, announcing the cabinet decision.

The EMC is expected to be a transformative step for science and technology in the region, providing a dedicated platform for innovation, testing, and product development.

According to officials, the cluster will include advanced facilities such as testing and calibration labs, CAD/CAM design houses, tool rooms, and EMI/EMC centres, enabling engineering graduates and budding scientists to engage in cutting-edge research.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who has been championing the state’s semiconductor and electronics policy, emphasised that the cluster will bridge the gap between academic institutions and industry.

“We have several engineering colleges, but they lack the infrastructure and mentorship needed to channel talent into meaningful innovation. This cluster will offer our young scientists the opportunity to work on real-world R&D projects,” Vijayavargiya said.

Earlier during the Global Investors Summit 2025, the chief minister had said the EMC will be part of a broader push under the Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy-2025, which aims to attract Rs 2,700 crore in investments over five years and generate over 14,000 jobs.

The policy includes capital investment subsidies, concessional land, and power tariff support to incentivise companies to set up operations in the state.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the summit, noted that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a key player in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

With two EMCs already approved in Bhopal and Jabalpur, and over 85 companies active in the sector, the state is poised to become a hub for domestic and export-oriented electronics production.

The new cluster is expected to not only strengthen India’s technological capabilities but also empower the next generation of innovators with the tools, mentorship, and infrastructure needed to lead the country’s digital future.

