MSI announces new gaming, creator laptops

San Francisco, Jan 5 Leading gaming hardware brand MSI on Wednesday introduced its latest laptops for gamers and content creators at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

According to the company, the new laptops are equipped with Intel CoreTM i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTXA 3070 or above. Following the global launch, the new range of laptops will be available in the Indian market soon.

Starting with the gaming laptops, MSI has introduced the 2022 MSI Stealth GS77 and GS66, which are relatively lightweight gaming laptops, the former being a 17-inch model and the other a 15.6-inch version.

The GS77 comes with a new "core black" color and a more durable zinc alloy hinge. At less than 21mm for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience.

The laptops come with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, featuring 14 cores (six high-performance, eight efficient) and boost speeds up to 5GHz. The Core i9 model of the GS77 also includes the phase-changing liquid metal pad for cooling. The laptops also come with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB GDDR6X) and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Both laptops come with a solid supply of ports including Thunderbolt 4 support, a standard USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1.

The company also unveiled MSI Raider GE76 (17-inch) and GE66 (15.6-inch) with similarly powerful specs, but with up to an Intel Cre i9-12900HK processor.

Both laptops come with the phase-changing liquid metal pad, but only on the Core i9 models since they heat up more, with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (16GB) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

For ports, they include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C, USSB Type-A, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader.

In addition, the brand announced 17-inch Vector GP76 laptop with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK, while the GP66 maxes out with a Core i9-12900H.

The MSI Pulse GL76/66 keeps the design features by Maarten Verhoeven along with the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. Cooler Boost 5 increases airflow by 15 per cent, even with a 33 per cent reduction of wall thickness.

