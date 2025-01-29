Mukesh Ambani Urges Younger Generation to Rely on 'Khud Ki Buddhi' for Progress, Not Just AI, While Using ChatGPT (Watch Video)

Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, with AI now integrated into everything from smartphones to self-driving cars. Recently, China's Deepseek made waves globally with the launch of its free open-source AI. It is safe to say that AI has become an essential part of our lives, with even something as simple as moving a page being reliant on it. In this context, industrialist Mukesh Ambani has shared valuable advice for students in light of the growing influence of AI.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani recently addressed the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Urja Vishwavidyalaya (PDEU), sharing his vision for India’s future. In his speech, Ambani said the importance of artificial intelligence, stating, “Talking of artificial intelligence, I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking.”

"ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nehi khud ki buddhi se hum aage badhenge aur aap aage bad sakte hain," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, stating the importance of using one's own intelligence to progress in life, while acknowledging the utility of tools like ChatGPT.

Reliance is said to be investing heavily in AI technologies through the purchase of advanced semiconductors from NVIDIA, a major player in the AI sector. Reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani is set to establish the world’s largest data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a move that is expected to enhance India’s artificial intelligence capabilities.

