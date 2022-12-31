Musk announces fixing of 'obscure UI' of Twitter's 'bookmarks' feature

Among a spree of other updates on Twitter, yet another has joined the list recently.

Elon Musk, CEO of the microblogging site, tweeted the announcement of a change in the User Interface of the platform's 'Bookmarks' feature.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1609109899233071104

"Twitter has a bookmark function accessible through share button on tweet. To read bookmarks, tap profile icon. This obscure UI will be fixed in Jan," the multi-billionaire wrote.

Musk hinted that the upcoming changes would make it "Easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories".

The Tesla CEO replied to a user asking for a 'bookmark organizer' positively, hinting at it being part of the new feature.

Musk had earlier announced "Significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.

The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the web version of the platform suffered a major outage. It was difficult for many users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages.

"User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST," Downdetector said in a tweet. The outage occurred two months after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a 44 billion USD deal.

The multi-billionaire announced earlier on that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor