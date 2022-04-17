Musk explains why Tesla removed mobile connectors with car purchase

San Francisco, April 17 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that its electric vehicle company Tesla has removed mobile connectors with car purchases because its "usage statistics were super low".

Musk said that Tesla believed that the usage amongst owners was too low to justify supplying the cable with every new car delivery.

"Usage statistics were super low, so it seemed wasteful. On the (minor) plus side, we will be including more plug adapters with the mobile connector kit," Musk wrote on Twitter.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, Tesla changed its long-standing policy to deliver every vehicle with a mobile charging cable and instead, it starts selling them separately for $400 for level 2 charging and $275 for level 1.

The move is reminiscent of Apple's decision to stop supplying USB charging bricks with new iPhones a few years ago and the company also cited wastefulness at the time, the report said.

However, the similarities stopped there. Apple could rely on the fact that most customers already had several USB/Lightning bricks, but that's much less likely to be the case for Tesla buyers, especially those new to EVs, it added.

