Musk reacts on planning to build city on Mars, says 'top secret'

Published: March 13, 2023

San Francisco, March 13 Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a post in which a user mentioned that Twitter CEO is planning to build a city on Mars, and called it a "top secret".

When a user posted, "BREAKING: Elon Musk is planning to build a city on Mars. @elonmusk", Musk replied: "Top secret."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user said, "Take me I hate it here", another commented, "make sure you give it a really good name when you found it".

In August last year, Musk had said that he hopes for a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet in 20 years' time.

Last July, the tech billionaire had said he was optimistic that "humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime".

"Without a common goal, humanity will fight itself. The Moon brought us together in 1969, Mars can do that in the future," Musk had said.


