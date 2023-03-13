Musk reacts on planning to build city on Mars, says 'top secret'
By IANS | Published: March 13, 2023 02:21 PM 2023-03-13T14:21:03+5:30 2023-03-13T14:30:08+5:30
San Francisco, March 13 Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a post in which a user mentioned that ...
San Francisco, March 13 Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a post in which a user mentioned that Twitter CEO is planning to build a city on Mars, and called it a "top secret".
When a user posted, "BREAKING: Elon Musk is planning to build a city on Mars. @elonmusk", Musk replied: "Top secret."
Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.
While one user said, "Take me I hate it here", another commented, "make sure you give it a really good name when you found it".
In August last year, Musk had said that he hopes for a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet in 20 years' time.
Last July, the tech billionaire had said he was optimistic that "humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime".
"Without a common goal, humanity will fight itself. The Moon brought us together in 1969, Mars can do that in the future," Musk had said.
aj/ksk/
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app