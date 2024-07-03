Must-Know WhatsApp Group Rules to Avoid Legal Issues

If you also spend most of your day on WhatsApp groups, you need to know some rules. WhatsApp is one such messenger app, on which users spend maximum time. WhatsApp group is most active. If you also spend most of your day on WhatsApp groups, you need to know some rules.

If you are sharing adult content on WhatsApp and a group member has any objection, he can report it to the police and a case can also be registered against you. If you are sharing text, photos or videos related to juvenile delinquency on WhatsApp. If they are objectionable, it can be reported to the police. You may end up in jail for this.

The video was sent to a WhatsApp group saying it was an anti-national speech. So you may have a problem. If a group member doesn't like it, they can file a police complaint and you can even be jailed for it. If you share a violent video (or promote violence) on a WhatsApp group, you may need to go to the police station on a complaint by a group member or admin.

If you receive any type of MMS and share it on a WhatsApp group, you can get into trouble. Police can investigate you if any group member files a complaint. Also, a complaint can also be registered.