NABL launches new medical application portal to boost healthcare quality ecosystem

New Delhi, Aug 19 The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on Tuesday launched its new Medical Application Portal designed for ‘ISO 15189:2022’ applicant laboratories, marking a major step in NABL’s mission to enhance ease, efficiency and transparency in the accreditation process.

The portal has been reimagined to mirror the real-world operations of medical laboratories, offering a streamlined application process with improved user experience, reduced timelines, and greater accuracy, according to Commerce Ministry.

QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah said with the new NABL Medical Application Portal, tasks that once took weeks or even months can now be completed within just two to three hours.

He added that this marks one of the most significant disruptions in the quality ecosystem and that the same approach will now be extended to other sectors, embedding technology-driven efficiency, innovation, and responsiveness at the heart of India’s quality journey.

The portal introduces several enhancements including a restructured application flow, standardized templates, a comprehensive pre-registration checklist, an intuitive interface, and a multi-user access feature that enables laboratories to assign multiple users with distinct access rights.

This is expected to accelerate data entry, enhance oversight, and ensure accountability throughout the accreditation lifecycle.

NABL Chairperson Dr Sandip Shah that the portal is a transformational step towards making the accreditation process more transparent and efficient.

He added that with multi-user access and simplified features, NABL is enhancing ease of doing business for laboratories and reinforcing its commitment to India’s quality ecosystem.

The initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of medical laboratories across India, providing them with an intuitive, transparent, and efficient digital platform for accreditation under ISO 15189:2022.

The launch event included a live demonstration of the portal, a walkthrough of its features, and an interactive Q&A session with participants from medical laboratories nationwide, said the ministry.

