National Space Day 2024: Prime Minister Modi Commemorates India's First National Space Day Celebrating Achievements and Envisioning a Stellar Future

As India commemorates National Space Day this Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special message for all Indians across the globe. Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists. Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come.

In recent years, our Government has made a series of forward-thinking decisions to enhance our capabilities in the space sector. These include investments in advanced technologies, the expansion of collaborative international partnerships, and the pursuit of ambitious missions that aim to explore deeper into space and beyond. These strategic moves underscore our commitment to maintaining a leadership role in global space exploration and technology development. Looking ahead, our dedication to advancing space science and exploration will only grow stronger. We are poised to embark on new ventures that will not only expand our knowledge but also drive innovation and inspire future generations. As we mark National Space Day, let us celebrate our past successes, honor the contributions of our space scientists, and eagerly anticipate the exciting developments that lie ahead in our journey to the stars.

The National Space Day commemorates India's landmark achievement as on August 23 last year, India became the fourth country in the world to land on the moon and the first to reach its southern polar region.The theme for this year's National Space Day is "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga".ISRO Chairman S. Somanath in a video message said that the Prime Minister strengthened the space ecosystem in the country through policy intervention. As a prime minister, he has undertaken many initiatives to reform the space sector. The National Space Policy was announced in which the roles and responsibilities of the Department of Space have been clearly delineated. Similarly, under the new foreign direct investment policy for the space sector, private and foreign investments are now allowed with certain controls and regulations which was not possible earlier, Somanath said.



