Netflix Down: Online Streaming Platform Crashes for Users Globally During Live Streaming of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match

A popular online streaming platform, Netflix, faced an outage in India and across the globe on Saturday morning, November 16, during the live streaming of the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. According to the information, the app went down for several users in the US and India as it shows "Server Down."

According to the outrage tracking website Downdetector.com, about 14,000 subscribers reported Netflix being unavailable. The glitches do not look widespread, with some users from various regions in the US and India reporting difficulties accessing live events, including the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing bout.

As per the data on the Indian version of Downdetector website, which is Downdetector.in, more than 1,000 users faced issues accessing Netflix at around 9.15 am on Saturday. According to the data reported on the outrage tracking website, 87% of subscribers faced accessing the video streaming problem, 8% of users faced using streaming apps and 6% of websites. However, there is no official statement from the streaming platform yet regarding the issue.

Users took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their frustration during the boxing match.

As we all lay down in bed tonight, say a little prayer. 🙏



For the Netflix engineers who will be working all night & weekend stressed to the max. 😂 — Alec Robinson 🚢 (@imalecrobinson) November 16, 2024

"As we all lay down in bed tonight, say a little prayer. For the Netflix engineers who will be working all night & weekend stressed to the max," a user on X posted.

If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history 🤦‍♀️ #PaulTyson — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 16, 2024

Another user said, "If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history 🤦‍♀️ #PaulTyson."

As per Downdetector.com, at the time of writing this report, 13,895 users globally experienced an outage during the live streaming of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. However, the number gradually came down later, at around 5,100. About 86% of people experienced problems with the video streaming, 10% faced issues with server connection, and 4% faced login problems.