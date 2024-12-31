New Year Cyber Fraud: How to Avoid Being Scammed by Fake Apps and Messages

Cyber fraud incidents are rapidly increasing in the country, with criminals remotely hacking accounts. By the time victims realize what's happening, it's often too late. The police have issued a warning for people to be cautious, particularly regarding New Year greeting messages, which can lead to empty accounts.

Authorities report that cybercriminals are utilizing Vietnamese website developers to create APK files and apps that distribute these greeting messages. For just ten thousand rupees, these fraudsters can develop tools that compromise users' accounts. When you receive a message containing a link to download an app, clicking it puts you at risk; while you read the message, your account may be drained.

Cyber experts advise against installing any suspicious messages. If you accidentally install one, uninstall it immediately or turn off your phone. Disabling mobile data can also help prevent issues. ADCP Crime and Cyber Cell Manish Sonkar has warned that such messages may increase during the New Year, urging everyone to stay vigilant and take precautions.