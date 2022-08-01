Niche digital skills continue to be high in demand for hiring: Report

Bengaluru, Aug 1 Top digital skills with highest intent to hire across sectors and geographies were data analytics, java technologies, cloud infra technologies, full stack technologies and UI and UX between April-June 2022, according to a report on Monday.

The report by business services provider Quess showed that with the rapid rise in adoption of digital technologies shaping India's techade across domains, the demand for skilled talent continues to rise across segments in the current employment scenario in the country.

The Indian tech industry clocked double digit growth across sub-sectors adding $30 billion in revenues and nearly 450,000 jobs in FY 2022, as reported by NASSCOM.

"While there are seeming headwinds in the tech hiring market, certain skills continue to be high in demand such as full stack roles and data analytics roles," said Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing, in a statement.

"As organisations continue in their digital and cloud transformation journeys, we are witnessing a hiring uptick in the same. Startup hiring is in moderation, however, on the other hand India continues to see growth in captives particularly in tech & R&D," he added.

Data Analytics showed the highest demand in Bengaluru (40 per cent) and Hyderabad (30 per cent), while Java Technologies witnessed maximum demand in Pune (40 per cent) and Bengaluru (25 per cent).

Cloud Infra Technologies most popular in Bengaluru (60 per cent) and Chennai (15 per cent) was also among the top digital skills, followed by Full Stack Technologies across Bengaluru (72 per cent) and Pune (14 per cent), and UI & UX across Pune (52 per cent) and Bengaluru (24 per cent).

As per the report, hiring activity across geographical locations for the top digital skills was primarily dominated by IT metro hubs in India. Hyderabad noted the highest (34 per cent) followed by Bengaluru (33 per cent), Mumbai (12 per cent), Pune (9 per cent) and Chennai (5 per cent).

With companies expanding their presence beyond metros, cities such as NCR, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur among others have also noted increased demand for digital skills.

Growth in digital applications across the globe have resulted in a huge surge in the need for talent across sectors. The data indicates that the top five industries reflecting voluminous demand curves include products (22 per cent), automotive and engineering (11 per cent), BFSI (11 per cent), telecom (11 per cent), and consulting (9 per cent).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor