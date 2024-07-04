NIT Mizoram gets impressive placement record for 23-24 session with 86.7 per cent overall rate

Aizawl, July 4 The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Mizoram, has achieved an impressive placement record for the 2023-2024 academic session, with an 86.7 per cent overall placement percentage among the registered candidates, sources said.

NIT Mizoram sources said that the highest salary package received this year is Rs 14.5 lakh per annum, and the average salary package is more than Rs 7 lakh per annum.

In the last academic session, over 75 companies conducted a recruitment drive at the institute.

An official statement said that companies such as Adobe, Deloitte, Vedanta, L&T, Ashok Leyland, Lumiq.AI, Bajaj Capital, Shadowfax, Scaledge Technology, Mahindra & Mahindra, KEC International, Alstom, and many more recruited the students of NIT Mizoram in 2023-2024 academic session for their analytical and innovative capabilities.

These top-tier recruiters, among others, showcased their trust in NIT Mizoram's academic rigour and the industry readiness of its students, resulting in a successful and dynamic placement season.

Shristi Sharma, one of the students placed at Deloitte, thanked the institute, saying she is extremely grateful to the training and placement team for their exceptional efforts, especially during this challenging era.

"Their hard work and dedication have paid off immensely, and I am thrilled to share that I have been placed at Deloitte," she said.

Recent ECE graduating student, Nishant Nitin Mishra, who secured a total of four job offers in Scaledge Technology, Eldaas Technology, SemiFront, and Vicharak, said: "Thanks to the excellent support provided by the Training and Placement office of NIT Mizoram to develop my analytical, technical, leadership and management skills, I received multiple offers and accepted a position at Scaledge Technology. Thank you for the institute's dedication to achieving an 86 per cent placement rate. Proud to be an NIT Mizoram alumnus."

Following last year's successful placement record, more than 90 per cent of students of NIT Mizoram for the 2024-2025 academic session have already joined different reputed companies to undergo summer or industrial internship programmes.

The statement said that around 30 students of NIT Mizoram are also undergoing research internships at various IITs, including IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Patna, IIT Bhilai, IIT BHU, IIT Roorkee, IIT Indore, IIT Hyderabad. Ten students joined IIT Madras for summer internships, out of which seven were under the Direct PhD exchange program under MoU with the institute.

A total of 9 students joined the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) through an MoU.

Recently, NIT Mizoram signed a MoU with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to boost the training and placement activities, the statement added.

