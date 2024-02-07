No Work From Home for TCS Employees: 'Last Warning' Says Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued a final warning to employees who are still working from home, asking them to return to the office from March 2024 or face consequences. TCS extended the deadline after several warnings post-COVID-19 pandemic. TCS's chief operating officer, NG Subramaniam, confirmed the development to The Economic Times, citing work culture and security issues as some of the concerns related to working from home.

"We are exercising patience but have taken a principled stand that employees have to get back to offices," Subramaniam was quoted as saying in the report. "We have sent employees the final communication on this, and if they do not comply, there will be consequences to face," he added.

The company aims to return to its pre-pandemic work culture and move away from the hybrid mode it adopted during COVID-19. Initially, the company announced that a fourth of its employees would work from home by 2025, but now they want all their staff back in the office.

"We are very clear that we have to get our original culture back," Subramaniam said. "Around 40,000 employees joined us online and quit online without any offline interaction during the pandemic, and that kind of situation cannot be helpful to an organization," he added.

Recently, in October 2023, TCS announced plans to hire 40,000 freshers in 2024. According to reports, TCS usually employs about 30,000 to 40,000 employees annually. As per the recent statement by TCS COO, the company may not lay off employees in the coming months. Currently, TCS has over 60,000 employees ready to work.