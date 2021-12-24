Noise unveils new smartwatch at Rs 4,499

New Delhi, Dec 24 Domestic tech-lifestyle brand Noise has unveiled a new smartwatch ColorFit Ultra at an introductory price of Rs 4,499.

The company said that the smartwatch is designed to offer an integrated fitness and lifestyle experience to Indian consumers and is available in four colour variants jet black, silver grey, navy gold, and olive green.

"ColorFit is one our best-selling and consumer-preferred smartwatch series. We have witnessed overwhelming reviews on the series. We, at Noise, customise our products basis customers' reviews and demands," Noise Co-founder Amit Khatri said in a statement.

"The newly-launched ColorFit Ultra 2 has some of the stunning features and a best-in-class display. It is a perfect amalgamation of features, technology, style, and display for fitness enthusiasts," he added.

The smartwatch has 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 368*448 Px & 326 ppi high-resolution display and offers an ultra-clarity and Always-on display.

It has tracking and monitoring features including over 60 sports mode SpO2, stress, 24/7 heart rate, sleep cycles. It also has female health feature that will be helpful for women to track their menstrual cycle.

The company claims that ColorFit Ultra 2 has a long-lasting battery of up to 7 days for unstoppable usage. It is guarded with IP68 water-resistant for continuous workouts and swimming sessions and has over 100 watch faces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor