Nokia changes iconic logo after 60 years

Nokia announced plans on Sunday to change its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, complete with a new logo, as the telecom equipment maker focuses on aggressive growth. The new logo comprises five different shapes forming the word NOKIA. The iconic blue color of the old logo has been dropped for a range of colours depending on the use.

"There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark told Reuters in an interview. Nokia is ditching the blue color and it's replacing it with whatever is more appropriate given the situation, meaning no specific color scheme is assigned. Lundmark said that Nokia is no longer just a smartphone company, but a "business technology company".

In addition to growing its telecom equipment business, Nokia is going to focus on selling gear to other businesses. Those include private 5G networks and equipment for automated factories, which would position the company as a competitor to Microsoft and Amazon in the field. Lundmark mentioned that Nokia is considering developing and growing in other areas as well.