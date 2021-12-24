Nokia X10 to receive Android 12 update

Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD--the parent company of Nokia, on Friday announced that the Nokia X10 is receiving the latest version of Android.

HMD announced Nokia X10 and X20 in April with Android 11. The X20 got updated with Android 12 last week, and now it's the X10 that's receiving the latest version of Android, as per GSM Arena.

The update will be initially rolled out in 35 countries including Albania, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands (Tele 2, VF, T-Mobile), Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and UAE.

According to GSM Arena, the company says users in these markets will be able to receive Android 12 by December 26, and the update's screenshots shared by users who received it already reveal the firmware comes with version number V2.230 and November 2021 Android security patch and some new features.

HMD Global Oy, branded as HMD and Nokia Mobile, is a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer.

For the uninformed, the company is made up of the mobile phone business that Nokia sold to Microsoft in 2014, then bought back in 2016. HMD began marketing Nokia-branded smartphones and feature phones on 1 December 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

