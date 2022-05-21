North America's smartphone shipments reach 39 mn units in Q1

Bengaluru, May 21 North American smartphone shipments reached 39 million units in Q1 2022, up 3.7 per cent year on year, according to a new report.

Apple grew 19 per cent to achieve a 51 per cent market share, powered by the strong performance of the iPhone 13, reports market research firm Canalys.

Samsung was up 1 per cent to take a 27 per cent market share, thanks to its new S series and A series devices covering a range of price points.

Motorola defended its strong Q4 2021 performance, which saw its focus on taking over LG's former carrier slots and supply capacity pay off.

TCL and Google completed the top five, with 4 per cent and 3 per cent market shares, respectively.

"The North American smartphone market has been buoyed by Apple's strong growth," said analyst Brian Lynch.

"This quarter, the iPhone 13's high popularity was the key driver. With global demand more uncertain, Apple has shifted more devices back into North America after prioritizing other regions in Q4 2021, allowing it to greater fulfill demand and deliver on backorders from the previous quarter," Lynch added.

Motorola is the new third brand in North America after it replaced LG last year.

"Motorola used its wide carrier presence particularly with prepaid- and mid-range-focused carriers to discover and rapidly leverage new opportunities, while also forming new supply partnerships. Google is on the offensive to take market share, building on its wide carrier presence and unprecedented investment in the Pixel brand," said research analyst Runar Bjorhovde.

