Nothing Ear (2): Unique design, impressive sound & more

New Delhi, April 16 Following the launch of its first audio product, the Nothing Ear (1), in 2021, the company has now released the Nothing Ear (2), its second set of ANC (active noise cancellation) earbuds, in India.

The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are a unique offering in the crowded wireless earbud market due to their transparent design that allows you to see the internal components.

However, the earbuds' standout feature is not just their design but also their sound quality.

Let us dig deeper to find out more about the device.

Starting with the design, the Ear (2) earbuds have a distinct appearance compared to other similar products, but they still feature a traditional design with silicone ear tips. However, these earbuds do fit comfortably and securely in the ear, even during extended use for a few hours.

The earbuds deliver rich and detailed sound, with deep bass and clear highs. The soundstage is also quite impressive, making it feel like you're immersed in the music.

The earbuds have an active noise cancellation feature, which performs well in blocking background noise.

Although the ANC feature is decent and functional, there is room for improvement as some higher-end earbuds on the market offer superior ANC performance, but it's certainly good enough in most situations.

In terms of battery life, the performance is decent, as you get about 5 hours of playback on a single charge with noise cancelling enabled.

In addition, it can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off).

The earbuds also support fast charging, so you can get up to 8 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

The earbuds and the case are water-resistant with the earbuds rated at IP54 and the case at IP55. This marks an upgrade from the previous model, which only had an IPX4 rating for the earbuds.

The touch controls on the earbuds are intuitive and easy to use, and you can customize them using the Nothing X app. The app also includes an equalizer, which allows you to adjust the sound to your liking.

The earbuds are an overall improvement over their predecessors, but they still won't bother the finest in the business.

In other features, the Ear (2) offers Dual Connection, which will allow you to connect to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly switch between playing music or receiving calls.

The Ear (2) is priced at Rs 9,999 and can be purchased from select online and offline stores.

Conclusion: The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds are a good choice for anyone seeking earbuds with remarkable sound quality and a distinctive design.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor