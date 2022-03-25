Now book your doctor's appointment immdeatiley, with this new feature of Google

Goggle has come up with a special feature for its users, the company has now made it easier for the users to book an available doctor’s appointment. The US-based tech giant has announced this news, it will show the next available appointment with a health care provider on search.

An official blog post said, “Whether you put off your annual check-up, recently moved and need a new doctor, or are looking for a same-day visit to a MinuteClinic at CVS, you might see available appointment dates and times for doctors in your area."

Google has said, that it will work thoroughly on MinuteClinic at CVS and other unnamed appointment schedulers during the rollout. Chief Health Officer, Google, Dr. Karen DeSalvo said, “While we’re still in the early stages of rolling this feature out, we’re working with partners, including MinuteClinic at CVS and other scheduling solution providers. We hope to expand features, functionality, and our network of partners so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need."

If any user searches for the appointments on Goggle, they will get to see features like - types of appointments available, the date of the earliest appointment, and also a 'Book' button. However, it is unclear whether this new feature will be available in India or not.

Not only Google is also going to bring this feature on the video platform YouTube also, but the video streaming platform has announced this news “provide context that helps viewers identify videos from authoritative sources, and health content shelves that more effectively highlight videos from these sources when people search for specific health topics. These context cues help people easily navigate and evaluate credible health information” it said.