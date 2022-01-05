Now transfer your money without internet through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, UPI, here's the hack

In this world of digital payment and transitions, internet connectivity is a must to enjoy easy payment methods. But do you know users can still do online payments without the internet? Yes, you heard that correct you can still enjoy the benefits of online payments without the internet. And you can enjoy this benefit with a hack and this hack can also be useful for non-smartphone users. You just have to dial *99#, known as the USSD 2.0 method to avail of the services. This service was introduced to India in the year 2012, which can work on both smartphone and non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

According to the NCPI website, “*99# service has been launched to take the banking services to every common man across the country. Banking customers can avail this service by dialing *99# on their mobile phone and transact through an interactive menu displayed on the mobile screen (available only for live TSPs). Key services offered under *99# service include, Sending and Receiving interbank account to account funds, balance enquiry, setting / changing UPI PIN besides host of other services. *99# service is currently offered by 83 leading banks and all GSM service providers and can be accessed in 13 different languages including Hindi and English."

Here's how to Use the *99# on Your Mobile Phone

1. download the BHIM UPI app of the government to use the service and do the time registration.

2. Open the dial pad on your phone and type in (*99#). This will open the new menu which has seven options such as ‘Send Money’, ‘Receive Money’, ‘Check Balance’, ‘My Profile’, ‘Pending Requests’, ‘Transactions’, and ‘UPI PIN’.

3. Amongst these seven options select 'Send Money' option by pressing number 1 on your dial pad. And this will enable you to send money using your phone number, UPI ID or your account number, and IFSC code.

4. On the variety of payment options you need to select one option, if you are sending money to the phone number then you need to dial the recipient's phone number, if you are sending money to UPI ID you need to enter person's UPI ID. And this same process applies to the bank options also.

5. After this you need to enter the amount you wish to send as you do it on Goggle Pay or Phone Pay.

6. The last step is to enter your own UPI pin number which could be six or four digits long. The press 'send' and it will transfer to the recipient.