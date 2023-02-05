Nvidia fixes Discord update slowing down user's GPU issue

American technology company Nvidia has stated that there's a fix for a recently discovered issue where the Discord update being open in the background limited the performance of some graphics cards.

The Verge, an American technology news website, has reported that according to a tweet from the company, the patch will download automatically when you log into Windows, so users won't have to go through the trouble of manually downloading a graphics driver or other software update.

The problem, which appeared to be triggered by a recent Discord update, affected systems with cards such as the RTX 3080 and RTX 3060 Ti. It prevented GPUs from reaching their maximum memory rates, causing them to fall short by roughly 200 MHz.

That came with a tiny performance hit when playing games, which isn't ideal given that Discord is designed to allow you to communicate with pals while gaming.

According to Nvidia, the fix comes as an app profile update, as per The Verge.

Previously, it was possible to manually apply it, but the procedure entailed downloading a profile manager and then exporting, editing, and re-importing profiles.

Meanwhile, last month, The Verge reported that Nvidia is planning on releasing the "unlaunched" 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti.

( With inputs from ANI )

