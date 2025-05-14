Nvidia, Humain to build AI factories in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, May 14 Graphic chip giant Nvidia has announced a partnership to transform Saudi Arabia into a global powerhouse in AI, cloud and enterprise computing, digital twins and robotics.

Humain, the new full AI value chain subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia, the world leader in AI computing infrastructure, to drive the next wave of artificial intelligence development.

The two companies will leverage Nvidia platforms and expertise to establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader in AI, GPU cloud computing and digital transformation to drive innovation and growth worldwide, they said in a statement.

“AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation. Together with Humain, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realise the bold vision of the Kingdom,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Humain is making a major investment to build AI factories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts powered by several hundred thousand of Nvidia’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years.

The first phase of deployment will be an 18,000 Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer with Nvidia InfiniBand networking.

These hyperscale AI data centre will provide a secure foundational infrastructure for training and deploying sovereign AI models at scale, enabling industries across Saudi Arabia and worldwide to accelerate innovation and digital transformation, said the companies.

“Our partnership with Nvidia is a bold step forward in realising the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. “Together, we are building the capacity, capability and a new globally enabled community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology and empowered people,” he added.

Humain will deploy the Nvidia Omniverse platform as a multi-tenant system to drive acceleration of the new era of physical AI and robotics through simulation, optimisation and operation of physical environments by new human-AI-led solutions.

