NXP Semiconductors CEO Kurt Sievers meets PM

New Delhi, March 30 Kurt Sievers, CEO of the Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer NXP Semiconductors, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country.

In a tweet about the meeting on Tuesday, the company said: "NXP CEO Kurt Sievers met with India's PM @narendramodi to discuss strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem, developing STEM workforce and startup ecosystem in India. We're committed to driving innovation and positive change through our tech solutions."

In response, Modi tweeted on Thursday: "Happy to have met Mr. Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth."

Sievers is learnt to have told Modi that he would "strongly recommend" India as a future location for their foundry partners.





